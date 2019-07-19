The Auditor General’s Office proposes that the state pick up the tab for students to take the SAT or ACT. That would cover at least first-round costs. But many students either need or choose to take these tests more than once to obtain a desired score, adding to families’ financial obligations with each assessment. For students seeking technical careers or trade jobs, the SAT and ACT serve no purpose. For students with learning disabilities or other specialized learning needs, they can create undue anxiety and frustration.