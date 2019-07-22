I suppose I would be more upset by the ruling if I felt that children and parents would experience a loss of educational opportunities. But the reality is that most of the offerings are already weak, and often not even intended for a child audience. It took me several hours and many phone calls to find out what Philadelphia broadcasters are airing as E/I, and in many cases I came to a dead end with broken links and filled voice mail boxes. What I did find was disappointing — stations fill their hours with nature and animal shows like CBS’s Rock the Park or inspiration shows like NBC’s The Champion Within. The programs are innocuous enough, but none could claim serious educational value.