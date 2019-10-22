For over 50 years, LWCF has made the difference in protecting threatened properties in our national parks, forests, and wildlife areas even as it has fueled critical conservation and recreational opportunities at the state and local level. After years of short-term reauthorizations, and a brief expiration, we and our colleagues voted overwhelmingly to permanently authorize LWCF earlier this year, ensuring that it will be around for future generations. While that was a big step forward, annual funding still is not assured – and that is something we are working together to change.