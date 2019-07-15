Swimming is not only a way to cool down, it is a good form of exercise that is an essential life-saving skill. Studies have found that 79% of kids from low-income families (those earning 50K or below) have little to no ability to swim. The study also showed that nearly 64 percent of African-American children were at higher risk of drowning, due partially to an overall lack of pool access. The City of Philadelphia has worked hard to buck these national trends. Philadelphia is home to the largest outdoor public pool network in the United States, they offer students free swim lessons available. But gun violence is challenging these efforts..