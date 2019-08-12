The City of Philadelphia is considering passing the Maryland model here, but why are we considering changing our law to a model that has not achieved as much success as we already have? This model would not likely protect any more children than we are now – and it would also raise rents by as much as $400 a month according to the Anderson Group, pushing many families out of licensed rental housing and into unsafe units managed by unlicensed landlords. (Perhaps this is one reason why the Maryland numbers aren’t more impressive.)