Philadelphia has one of the nation’s most progressive policies for trans and gender-nonconforming students. This policy ensures that schools are gender-inclusive, from uniforms to bathroom facilities, and enumerates a student’s right to use gender-affirming name and pronouns in official documents. I’m fortunate that my own school community is welcoming and eager to grow. I have the support of my administration, colleagues, and students when navigating my identity in the classroom. This support applies to students, too, and they participate in our Queer-Straight Alliance and special events like Day of Silence to draw attention to the bullying and silencing of LGBTQ+ students.