During the same period that these victories have been won, the overall LGBTQ+ population has endured the skyrocketing economic inequality that has come to plague the vast majority of people in this country. Today, working people—queer and straight—are poorer, have less control over their conditions at work, and bear exorbitantly higher healthcare costs than they did a generation ago. Queer cis-women, trans people, and people of color in particular suffer startling rates of unemployment, food insecurity, and inability to pay rent. Even more, our new age of inequality exhibits little discrimination in the extent of its impact. The gap between the wealthiest 1% and the bottom 99% is now as wide as it was before the Great Depression.