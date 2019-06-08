“I said I was sorry they had missed it because I had tried to explain in the press conference that my goals in Vietnam were the same as theirs -- to stop the killing, to end the war, to bring peace,” Nixon later said, in his disputed account of the event. "I hoped that their hatred of the war, which I could well understand, would not turn into a bitter hatred of our whole system, our country, and everything that it stood for. I said: ‘I know you, that probably most of you, think I’m an SOB. But I want you to know that I understand just how you feel.’ "