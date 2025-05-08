As a chemist, the smoke is an interesting bit of trivia. It used to be that they added damp straw to get the black smoke, but it didn’t always send an unambiguous signal (most memorably in 1958 for the conclave that elected Pope John XXIII). Now they add a cartridge with specific chemicals to get the colors. The chemistry is related to the chemistry of fireworks. White smoke is generated by a mix of lactose (milk sugar, the fuel), potassium chlorate (the oxidizer, essentially the igniter) and pine rosin. Black smoke is produced by a mixture of potassium perchlorate (playing the same role as the potassium chlorate), anthracene (coal tar) and sulfur (the fuel) which burns black. — Michelle Francl-Donnay