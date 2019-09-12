My son, Sam (age 17), is one Pennsylvanian whose didn’t receive a diagnosis for over a year. He didn’t get well with a few weeks of antibiotics. In fact, he needed a combination of medications to treat the four tick-borne illnesses he contracted, including Lyme. He had suffered seizures, myocarditis, muscle and joint pain, extreme fatigue, hallucinations, ADD/ADHD symptoms, cognitive changes, debilitating headaches and more, and ended up bedridden for a year. Long-term combination antibiotics and antimicrobials, as well as immunotherapies have reversed his nerve damage and other symptoms, and restored memory and processing speed. Thankfully he is back to school part-time and hoping to graduate this year. I can only imagine where he would be without our ability to pay for and access these advanced care options.