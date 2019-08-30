The political response to the many thousands of taxpaying residents who live in this area is: “Live with it.” But walkers cannot walk, and runners cannot run, because of fences everywhere in the area and artificially loud decibel accompaniments for hours on end! Should taxpaying residents who seek or need quiet be deprived of it on a weekend? No Philadelphia neighborhood should have to put up with this excessive disturbance. This event violates the privacy of Art Museum-area residents and is a terrible and unfair intrusion on their quality of life. Many residents of the area will leave this weekend to stay with family or friends or in a motel because the noise, disruption, and area access will be unbearable. That is exactly what my wife and I will do.