I’ve found that while some people have a natural affinity for leading others, many important leadership skills can be developed with time, practice, and guidance from colleagues and mentors. In my own work with leaders at CHOP, I emphasize the importance of having empathy for your staff, asking for — and really listening to — their ideas, showing vulnerability, and recognizing that it is not realistic or even desirable to aim for perfection in every situation. I want to give leaders the tools they need to be effective, and empower them to find solutions to the challenges our patients face.