As TV news shows debate masks for unvaccinated children and people on social media bang the drum about children being freed from the so-called tyranny of masks in classrooms this fall, we run the risk of overlooking much more important matters for our kids.

Let’s be clear: These ludicrous mask arguments are more about the people making them than they are about our children’s well-being.

Our kids have been troupers throughout the pandemic and lockdown — finding ways to stay busy and creative and wearing their masks, social distancing, and showing concern for others. But COVID-19 has taken a toll on them as well. Many have struggled with emotional issues amid the stress of the pandemic and lockdown. A year has been taken away from them as they have spent time away from friends and grandparents and school and sports.

As pediatricians and parents, we are advocates for children. We have heard, loud and clear, that families are confused about what activities are safe and reasonable for unvaccinated young children as many people begin to venture out into the world again. They are ready for their children to safely return to school and activities they love. The chorus of those calling to unmask children preys on their parental guilt by framing masks as unnecessary and, more perplexing, harmful.

It’s well past time for a more thoughtful plan and inclusive discourse, and one that actually centers on our children.

Thankfully, children are at lower risk for complications from COVID-19, but low risk is not no risk. Pediatric COVID-19 still matters. Nearly 4 million children have tested positive, thousands have been hospitalized, and hundreds have died — all during a period when multi-level mitigation processes were in place. If you have heard “But it is only a few hundred children,” we’d encourage you to think critically. Children are not meant to die. Uncertainty remains about long COVID in children, other serious conditions, and also variants of the virus.

Children’s indirect suffering from the pandemic matters, too. We have cared for more and more children and teenagers who have experienced anxiety, depression, eating disorders, obsessive compulsive disorder, learning loss, self-harm and suicidal thoughts. Masks are in front of us, visible indicators of the pandemic’s impact on our children, but we should not let them distract us from the toll COVID-19 has taken on children’s lives.

This true toll is more complex. Financial hardships, food insecurity, trauma from loss of loved ones, time away from friends, and missed checkups and immunizations are more detrimental than masking, which offers a layer of protection and is well tolerated by most children.

While more than half of Americans have received a COVID vaccine, not all families have easy access to the shot. Many adults remain unprotected and disparities between communities are stark. The same advice that makes sense in communities where 80% of eligible teens and adults are vaccinated may not apply to areas where only 35% are.

Blanket statements about returning children to mask-free, mitigation-free lives, as many vaccinated adults are enjoying, are careless at a time when children account for nearly 25% of COVID-19 cases. We must be mindful of vaccine and health privilege before making sweeping advice to toss masks.

As this unusual and stressful school year ends, focusing on what to do about masks in September is nonsensical. We call on all school districts and policymakers to instead focus on committing to safely and fully reopening in person in the fall, including sports and after-school programs. Few states have fully committed to in-person, full-time education.

Estimating where we’ll be in the fall is difficult, of course. Variants shift and we hope vaccine rates in eligible teens and adults will not stagnate. National guidance should empower local communities to use their data to drive decisions about masking to prioritize safety.

Forthcoming CDC guidance about masking children in schools should focus on using data to drive appropriate decision making and incorporate whatever is necessary to keep the environment open and safe for all children. We know what precautions work to prevent the spread of COVID. Vaccines, surveillance, and continued testing can be used to increase preventive measures, including masking on demand should there be a surge.

Children deserve decisions grounded in scientific and pragmatic reality. Look to your pediatricians to guide you through this. It also is time for more pediatricians to speak up and advocate for children’s social and emotional well-being and their safety.

We must keep schools safe and inclusive places for all children. Children need in-person schools equipped with resources to aid their recovery from the trauma of the pandemic much more than they need adults ranting about masks.

Dr. Kelly Fradin and Dr. Hina Talib are pediatricians and parents in New York and wrote this piece for Tribune News Service.