When I was little, I always kept out of trouble when I admitted I messed up. When I was in first grade, I broke a clay figurine that my older sister had made in school. Instead of telling anyone, I hid the pieces. My parents were furious. Not that I broke something. I was 6. It happens. But that I hid it. If I had owned up, they would’ve been fine with it. They would’ve helped me tell my sister and saved our family some anxiety. I got grounded for hiding the broken pieces, but my parents reminded me daily that I would have been spared that grounding if I had owned up to what I had done.