Anxious for help, I called my obstetrician’s office several times to schedule an appointment, but was denied, because I did not have signs and symptoms of a uterine hemorrhage. Instead, I was told to go to the emergency room. I have multiple sclerosis, had given birth less than a week prior, and wanted to be seen by someone who knew me. But I was also desperate. So I went to the emergency room, where I finally received the care I so badly needed.