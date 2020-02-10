Research shows that Medicaid beneficiaries are more likely than those without insurance to access lifesaving preventive care like mammograms and vaccinations, and to have a place to obtain routine primary care. A raft of data demonstrates that kids who are eligible for Medicaid get a better start in life than those who go without health insurance — they miss fewer days of school due to illnesses and injury, do better in school, and are more likely to graduate from high school and college and earn more as adults.