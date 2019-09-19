We want our collections to get as wide and as broad an audience as possible. As charming as that vintage card catalog in your living room is, it’s probably easier to explore our collections with an online search – created and sustained by library workers. We love when researchers come to visit us, but we also recognize that the ability to visit a rare book library should not be a barrier, so we work collaboratively to create free digital surrogates of books and exhibitions that can be viewed online. We have a special trunk (it’s on wheels, very glamorous) for filling with special collections objects to travel to schools, retirement homes, and other locations with people who might want to touch some old books.