As the Biden administration staffs up, we see some reason for optimism that it will include people with an understanding of the need to directly address structural inequality based on race and gender—as well as how these intersect with class. For example, Princeton economist Cecilia Rouse, if confirmed, would become the first Black head of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors. Rouse knows through experience how modest has been the progress of Black women in economics: five out of 1,197 doctoral degrees in economics in 2018 were Black women.