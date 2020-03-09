Over the past decade, this rural-urban contrast has changed Monroe’s political composition. Once a Republican stronghold, the county now has a sizable Democratic voter advantage. In 2016, however, Donald Trump lost Monroe by only 532 votes—a hint of his strength in Pennsylvania, which he won. Today, Monroe’s politics are more complex than ever, and this November, the county’s rural turnout may determine Trump’s electoral fortunes in the Keystone State. Christopher Borick, director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion, believes that Monroe could emerge as an indicator of how Pennsylvania votes. “Its growing diversity, mixed with a large rural population, captures some key characteristics of the state as a whole,” said Borick, who began his career in Monroe as a county planner. “I think the results there in 2020 may very well closely mirror the state results.”