Pennsylvania can learn from other states that have passed laws to protect workers’ health, while fostering growth in the industry. Four years ago, after an investigation of poor wages and labor conditions in New York state’s nail industry, the state passed comprehensive nail salon policy reform that includes a training pathway for unlicensed workers. Their nail technician trainee program requires the trainee to pay a small fee to receive 26 hours of classroom instruction to get a trainee permit. Then they can work in the salon for up to one year and upgrade to the full license by taking the regular exam. The exam is offered in several languages, thereby improving its attractiveness to new immigrants who may need more time to learn a new language and way of life in a new country.