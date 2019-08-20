Determining how much fear should be illegal is a difficult question. However, considering the options a person has to reduce or eliminate fright in the moment might help draw a line. In fact, research suggests that the more control over a situation someone perceives, the less fear he or she feels. So, interviews may show that for some people, Scabby is indeed scary. And if people find themselves surrounded, with no escape hatch in sight, that’s coercive. But if they, like everyone else, could easily walk past the display, it’s probably not.