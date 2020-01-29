Young people may be digital natives, but studies have shown that they find it difficult to separate factual information from the vast amounts of misinformation and disinformation that appear on their smartphones, tablets, and computers. What should be a digital golden age, with valuable and credible information more readily available than ever before, has been turned against us. We saw examples of this when Russia spread false and disparaging information on social media to mislead and divide Americans in efforts to influence the 2016 election. We must take steps now to prevent it from happening again.