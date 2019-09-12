I will never forget the first time I played baseball on my neighborhood ball field in the Bronx. I was 12 years old and had just moved to New York from Puerto Rico, where I had lived since birth. Although I was born an American citizen in a U.S. territory, my first language was Spanish. Like many recent immigrants my age, I was looking to fit into a new culture and learn a new language and way of life. Baseball, with its universal language, was familiar: same rules, same scoring, same four bases, and even the same word home run. While the baseball culture in my new city was different, I knew the game and turned out to be a pretty good player. So for me, the baseball field was where I began to feel a part of my new community.