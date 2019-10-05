College sports is a multibillion-dollar industry that has grown to support massive stadiums and earn lucrative broadcast and licensing deals that enable it to pay many coaches over seven figures annually, while at the same time restricting the economic freedom and opportunity of the athletes whose hard work makes the sports so attractive and popular. For most of these athletes, their collegiate sports experience will be the zenith of their athletic career. For a few it can serve as the launching pad into greater opportunity. But we currently allow 19-year-old musicians to enter into any contract they wish as far as representation, sponsorships, and endorsements, but would prohibit those same adults from entering into similar contracts simply because they had the audacity to play college sports. And while scholarships may provide some assistance to people who may not have been able to afford today’s high-cost colleges, they do little to excuse such restrictions on otherwise constitutionally protected rights for adults to enter into contracts they deem beneficial to them.