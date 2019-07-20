We decided to take our chances on the road. Because it was almost nightfall, instead of raising my arm and sticking out my thumb, I raised both arms and waved them back and forth in hopes that a motorist would stop. Within a few minutes, a Citroen station wagon screeched to a stop. All four people in the car — Pierre, Alain, Jocelyn, and Genevieve — were French, and between their few words of English and the rudimentary French that I’d retained from college, I managed to communicate our desperate plight. As we drove through the night, the six of us talked about our lives and our homes and sipped from a bottle of liquor that quickly facilitated our conversation. After a few hours in the car, our newfound friends decided to stop at a tavern for dinner.