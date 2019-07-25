A bill to prohibit anti-Semitism has been introduced in New Jersey. In my view, the bill will help combat anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism. I define anti-Zionism as a movement of right-wing and left-wing extremists whose goal is to undermine the legitimacy of the State of Israel and, ultimately, to see Israel dismantled as a nation.
In response to the bill, anti-Zionists, white supremacists, and others are quick to object to the new law, claiming that it is a legislative attempt to stifle discussions and disagreements over policies of the State of Israel. Stifling such opinion, they contend, is tantamount to denying them the basic American right of freedom of speech. This characterization, however, is seriously and dangerously mistaken.
Some anti-Zionists are not purveyors of social discourse and the free exchange of ideas, which is the goal of the free speech we cherish. On some college campuses today, the threat to free speech comes from those anti-Zionists, not from Israel supporters. Rutgers University is a notable example. Last year, the Trump administration elected to reopen an investigation into allegations of anti-Semitism at Rutgers, where Jewish students claim they were the only ones charged a fee in 2011 to attend an event critical of Israel’s policy toward Palestinians. On some college campuses, those who support the existence of the State of Israel are not simply marginalized, they are ostracized, often intimidated, and routinely shouted down.
Moreover, on the international scene, on matters of freedoms of speech, press and religion, only Israel is singled out for vilification, while free passes are given to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, China, North Korea, Somalia, Yemen, and Myanmar. Should not the voices protesting violations of human rights and basic freedoms be directed to these regimes as well? By singling out Israel, by targeting Jewish students on campus, by focusing on Israel to the exclusion of the most repressive governments in the world, anti-Zionists tip their hands. They reveal their intent not to take a moral position against countries that flagrantly reject human rights. Their stand against Israel alone is evidence of the prejudice against the Jewish state.
Criticism of Israel crosses from disagreement to hatred and hostility when Israel is no longer seen as one country among the nations of the world, but is singled out, with unparalleled disdain, for special scrutiny and critique.
Hatred takes over when the legitimacy of the concept of a Jewish homeland is questioned. Hatred takes hold when Israel, the only refuge in the world to which Jews have been and will continue to be welcomed, is threatened with extinction. Anti-Zionism becomes Jew hatred when Jews who support Israel are characterized as evil and Israel itself is demonized. And when that happens, a bill explicitly focused on this ugly trend is right, moral, and necessary.
Neither New Jersey or the United States should provide a safe haven for such odious forms of hate. The New Jersey Senate and Assembly are to be commended for taking the lead in this country by creating protection against this form of anti-Semitism. But there is bad news here as well. In the context of the history of the Jewish people and the attempt to exterminate the Jews of Europe just 75 years ago, how sad it is that this bill is necessary at all.
Neil Cooper is rabbi of Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El in Wynnewood.