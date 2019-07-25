Some anti-Zionists are not purveyors of social discourse and the free exchange of ideas, which is the goal of the free speech we cherish. On some college campuses today, the threat to free speech comes from those anti-Zionists, not from Israel supporters. Rutgers University is a notable example. Last year, the Trump administration elected to reopen an investigation into allegations of anti-Semitism at Rutgers, where Jewish students claim they were the only ones charged a fee in 2011 to attend an event critical of Israel’s policy toward Palestinians. On some college campuses, those who support the existence of the State of Israel are not simply marginalized, they are ostracized, often intimidated, and routinely shouted down.