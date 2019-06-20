Transition to an electrified transportation system will reduce the use of petroleum-fueled cars, trucks, and buses, which cause nearly half of New Jersey’s greenhouse gas emissions, the most significant driver of documented climate change since the middle of the last century. Not only will climate change unravel the last 50 years of advances we have made in public health policy, but the effects of climate change are a clear danger to the health of Americans now. As leaders in health, we know a 21st century electrified transportation system must be designed equitably, to address the impact of climate change where it is most excruciatingly experienced.