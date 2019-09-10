Johnny’s Newborn Screening test came back positive for two rare, genetic diseases. He has Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD), which affects approximately 1 in 185,000 babies born in the United States. It is in an inborn error of metabolism where the body cannot break down an amino acid called leucine, and if not caught shortly after birth, is deadly. The good news is that Newborn Screening for MSUD saves lives, and the disease can be managed with a strict diet low in protein and supplemented with medical foods and formula specifically made for those with the disease. And for the rest of his life, Johnny will have to be monitored for leucine through frequent blood draws.