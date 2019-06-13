Most notably, AMP (accelerated mobile pages) and the addition of a “Breaking News” category on YouTube have made it possible for people to indulge in all the news content they want without ever going to a publisher’s website. As a result, publishers are losing ad revenue, brand recognition, and valuable data that could help them build stronger relationships with their readers. Google, on the other hand, is generating more traffic and user data that it can use to keep consumers in its ecosystem for even longer periods.