What many fans conveniently ignored in 2006 was that the Phillies allowed Myers to pitch the day after that incident, a horrific decision. Two years later, he was a hero, a champion, awash in cheers. I have learned in the 13 intervening years that the fans have a very selective memory when it comes to incidents like that night in Boston. They are conditioned to look the other way. I won’t. To me, that one moment defined him, and it always will.