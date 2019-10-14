I have participated in discussion tables focused on topics from solving our region’s hunger crisis to how we can leverage our regional food economy to create more job opportunities. On each occasion, I have left invigorated and energized with new ideas and perspective. Participation in Philadelphia’s On the Table has grown nearly 60 percent since it began in 2017. The surge in interest demonstrates not only the value that participants derive from the discussions, but also the thirst for forums like it. So join the movement. Sign up for one of the hundreds of already scheduled discussions or host your own. Collectively, we can show the rest of the nation that reaching across our divides is not only possible, but enjoyable. Sit down with friends and strangers on Thursday and talk. For more information or to register to host a conversation visit www.philafound.org