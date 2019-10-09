Tech giants like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube defend themselves by asserting that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act protects users’ right to free speech. But since the act was instituted in 1996, holes have been poked in the provision. One recent example is the “Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act,” which President Trump signed into law April 11, 2018, and makes clear Section 230 does not prohibit enforcement of federal and state criminal and civil law relating to sexual exploitation of children or sex trafficking against providers and users of interactive computer services.