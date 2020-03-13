When I was 17, I witnessed, for the first time, another black Philadelphian using pain medication recreationally. A friend asked if I wanted to join her for pancakes and syrup at 11 p.m. Greedy for breakfast food, I promised to drive her to North Philly to pick it up. I waited in the car on Diamond Street as she went to get the pancakes — so I thought. She came back instead with a wrinkled piece of aluminum foil containing two round pills and a small container of cough syrup. While I didn’t partake, I did learn that day “pancakes and syrup” could mean barbiturates with codeine cough syrup. I would go on to encounter other black people around my age who had experience with it.