It does not take a law degree to understand that a fair trial is one where witnesses are called to testify, regardless of how the jurors ultimately vote. Past Senators fully understood the necessity of witness testimony, which is why every single other impeachment trial has featured it. That necessity is especially present in this case, where several critical witnesses have been blocked from testifying about their direct knowledge of the allegations. Regardless of party, a Senator’s oath in an impeachment is to uphold the Constitution and do impartial justice, not to defend the President, a political party, or one’s own job. When partisan and personal interests are balanced against the integrity of our government, there is only one way such a scale should tip.