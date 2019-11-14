I graduated from Penn Law in May. Since then I’ve lived in Iowa City, Iowa, where I get my hair cut at Friday’s Barber Shop. I love that place. I love talking to Mr. Friday about football and the weather, and he cuts a damn good head of hair. Because I love it, if he needed help and I had the means, I like to think I’d give him a hand. But if that situation arose, it would never occur to me to ask him to rename the place “Hopkins’ Barber Shop.” Because if he did that, it wouldn’t be Friday’s Barber Shop anymore.