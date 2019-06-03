Most alarmingly, there is no mandate to screen breast milk for opiates or nicotine, two substances that can kill a fragile preemie. As the AAP recommends, procedures regarding the handling of breast milk by milk banks should be in the hands of the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which have the resources to both implement and enforce strict, up-to-date regulations. Regulations must not be left to the devices of individual, unregulated entities, regardless of how well-meaning their intent may be.