Michael Henry, 11, left, sits with his mother Mary Euell, center, and his brother Mario Henry, 12, as they work through math lessons remotely at their west Erie, Pa. on the first day of classes for the Erie School District in September. Gov. Tom Wolf asked lawmakers on Feb. 3 to raise income taxes on higher earners and give public schools a massive boost in aid, even as he faces a gaping deficit and uncertainty over how much more pandemic relief the federal government will send.