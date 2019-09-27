The biggest culprit for wrongful convictions has been flawed eyewitness identifications. The General Assembly should mandate that whenever the prosecution relies upon eyewitnesses, the jury should be instructed to view the identification with special care accompanied by strong corroborating evidence. The jury should also be instructed to carefully consider the reliability of the ID when the eyewitness and the offender are of different races or ethnic groups, and whether this or other biases may have shaped the testimony.