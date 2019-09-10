We both proved our innocence, and have gone on to found and lead a Philadelphia-based organization for exonerees, but not all exoneration stories have happy endings. William Nieves was wrongfully convicted of a murder in Philadelphia and served six years on death row before being freed. He needed gall bladder surgery, which he did not receive in prison. At one point, William glimpsed his records during a medical exam and learned that he had hepatitis C, which prison officials never treated. Five years after winning his freedom, William died from complications from the disease at 39 years old.