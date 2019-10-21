For the past eight months an advisory committee to the state legislature, has been studying how to implement later high school starts. Last week the Advisory Committee on Later School Start Times at Secondary Schools to the Pennsylvania Joint State Government Commission issued its report. The committee represented all stakeholders from school superintendents, high school principals, bus drivers, athletic coaches, independent schools, parents, students and more. The outcome is a report which summarizes the scientific evidence, and includes a survey of the Commonwealth‘s more than 500 school districts. It also reviewed experiences throughout the state and country, outlined obstacles to shifting start times, proposed practical solutions and sketched a thoughtful roadmap for school districts considering the change.