The economic shutdown has obliterated what was left of this modest success. For some context, consider that, after the tech bubble burst in 2000, Pennsylvania lost about 150,000 jobs, or 3% of its private workforce. After the 2008 financial crisis, the state lost nearly 300,000 jobs, or about 5% of its private workforce. Today’s figures dwarf these numbers and will likely worsen. The hospitality and retail sectors are immediately at risk, with hotels, restaurants, and retail businesses essentially shuttered, except for some grocery and food-delivery work.