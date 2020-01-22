We can hold to current policy and say, “If you have nothing to hide, then you have nothing to fear,” or we can finally draw our own line in the sand. We can say that we are sick of being treated as suspects as a matter of course. We can say that we are tired of being frisked, prodded, and groped as we move about in our daily lives. We can say that we have had enough of the government’s prying into every aspect of our digital lives.