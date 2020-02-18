I understand any lack of empathy over the cancellation of a glamorous event for wealthy individuals that costs anywhere from $350 (for Young Friends) to $1,950 (for Parquet Box and Balcony Box) per ticket for the concert, dinner, and ball. However, I would not be quick to dismiss the importance of such a cultural event designed to celebrate and cultivate funds for the arts. The inability to attract and retain new patrons will have long-lasting adverse effects on the future sustainability fundraising efforts for the Academy and other organizations in the City.