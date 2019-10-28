The tenants of A, unable to pay, move out. New tenants come in. The unit is empty, but a couple of bugs are hidden. These bugs lurk there for weeks, quietly grabbing meals when they can. Eventually, a bedbug makes the journey to a baby’s crib in the next room. The parents notice some bites on their child; they look for bedbugs, but these are lodged in the crib frame. The bugs grow up, and they lay more eggs. Finally, the parents see bug feces on the crib. It’s been a year and a half. They are on the hook for treatment costs.