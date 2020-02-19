That $8 billion verdict? It came out of the Court of Common Pleas’ Complex Litigation Center in a case involving the drug Risperdal. The judge allegedly high-fived the jurors and posed with them for photos taken by the plaintiff’s attorney after the verdict. The Legal Intelligencer reported that the award was the largest verdict since verdicts and settlements began being tracked in 1994. Risperdal litigation has grown to more than 7,000 cases — or approximately two-thirds of the court’s inventory. This specific case was brought by a Maryland resident. We were encouraged by Judge Kenneth Powell’s decision to slash the $8 billion verdict — to $6.8 million — last month.