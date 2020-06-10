I’m a seasonal library worker, or at least I was. Last Monday, I received my pink slip — a notice that I was being laid off from my job as an After School Leader with the LEAP program at the Coleman Regional Library in Germantown, a program available at every branch of the Free Library for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade. On any given day we might be making slime, painting with watercolors, playing with design software, or helping with homework. The variety of activities provide a world of exposure to students and childcare relief to working parents, for free. But most of all, we were a friendly face the kids would see everyday.