The long-term stewardship of the collections means the city will petition Orphans’ Court to transfer their ownership to Drexel, so that we can do the work described above, along with a 2-3 year collection evaluation process. In consideration of Drexel’s willingness to steward and manage the collection so that it can stay in Philadelphia and enjoy ever greater access, the city has appropriated funds to Drexel that will fully fund the work for the next five years. So, while the city no longer will own the collections, city leaders have seen the importance of ensuring their future.