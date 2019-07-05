“Growing up I went to schools in the suburbs, and people would always make fun of me — besides being Egyptian and Muslim — saying, ‘You’re from Killadelphia,’” said Rose, who was born in Philadelphia. “Then these kids go to Temple or even Arcadia, and will be like ‘I’m Philly-made’, saying jawn, saying they’re from Philly — my first question is always, ‘Where?’” Rose said. Those same students, she said, will throw beer bottles outside on weekends, and then complain that the city is dirty.