Bernard Wiggs’ house in Strawberry Mansion has been in his family for over 40 years. So he was surprised to receive a phone call from his son last year asking whether he had sold the house, because somebody was breaking in. Wiggs immediately went to the property and found a woman moving in. She told him that she had bought the house for $10,000 from the owner, Bernard Wiggs. But Wiggs had never seen the woman before and had certainly never sold his family home. Wiggs had been the victim of a deed fraud. And over a year later—even after filing a lawsuit in Court—he’s still working to get his house back in his name.