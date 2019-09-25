Second, this system has been tried, tested and proven. The ExpressVote XL has been through hundreds of thousands of hours of testing, was certified by the Federal Election Assistance Commission, and was then certified by the Pennsylvania Department of State (DOS), meeting both federal and state voting systems standards. After petitioners made claims about the machine’s functionality and security, the DOS brought in a team of experts — scientists and others knowledgeable with cybersecurity — to thoroughly reexamine the security, accuracy and reliability. We welcomed this additional testing. All voters deserve to have confidence their votes count as casted. For the second time, the ExpressVote XL voting machine was certified by the DOS. No claims made by the petitioners were found to be true.